Lawrence William Drennen Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Lawrence William Drennen, 94, of Warren, Ohio passed away peacefully, Tuesday, February 6, 2018, at the home of his grandson, with his family by his side after a long battle with dementia.

He was born July 28, 1923, in Warren, Ohio, a son of the late Earl and Lydia (Throm) Drennen.

Larry graduated from Warren G. Harding High School, where he excelled in academics.

He served in the Army during WWII and was a corporal in the 107th Division.

Before and after the war he was employed at Copperweld Steel for over 30 years as a boiler room operator.

Larry was a semi professional photographer, a valued member of the Trumbull Camera Club, where he held many positions. He was an avid gardener, growing many flowers and plants. You may find many African violets in businesses across Trumbull county that he shared. He enjoyed watching the Cleveland Cavaliers and Indians.

Larry met the love of his life, Betty Jane Balley at the roller rink in Youngstown and on July 30, 1945 they were married. After his discharge from the service, they built a home together in Warren, where they raised their two sons. Later in life they traveled extensively throughout the U.S. and even taking four trips to Hawaii.

He is survived by his wife of 72 years, Betty Drennen of Warren, Ohio; son, Gary Drennen, Sr. of Warren, Ohio; grandchildren, Gary (Adora) Drennen, Jr., Holly Riviria, Regina Kagy, Amy Drennen, Billy (Susan) Drennen, Janelle Drennen and Garret Kelsh; nine great-grandchildren; a great-great-granddaughter, Isla Joy; sister, Virginia Clark of Arizona; sister, Norma Jean of Champion, Ohio, as well as his dear friends, Jay and Joan Brettenham.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Edward Drennen and a baby sister.

Services will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, February 9, 2018, at Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, where military honors will be observed.

Friends may call from 12:30 – 1:30 p.m. on Friday, February 9, 2018, at the funeral home prior to services.

Interment will be in Belmont Park Cemetery, Youngstown, Ohio.

The family requests that material contributions be made to American Cancer Society or to the Animal Welfare League, in his memory.

