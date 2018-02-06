Lex R. Prindle, Sr. Obituary

CHAMPION, Ohio – Lex R. Prindle, Sr., age 86, of Champion, Ohio, passed away at his home Tuesday morning, February 6, 2018, surrounded by his family.

Lex was born in Nanty Glo, Pennsylvania on December 5, 1931.

An all-star football player in high school, Lex continued playing football after he served in the U.S. Army Korean War. He played for the Army “Generals” while stationed at Fort Mead, Maryland.

He enjoyed watching sports, traveling across the country, playing cards and restoring old cars.

He retired from ITT Grinnell after 35 years and spent many retirement years delivering the Youngstown Vindicator.

An active member of St. William’s Parish, Lex belonged to the Golden Agers group and was a third degree member of the Knights of Columbus. Many parishioners will remember Lex working at the Lenten Fish-Fry’s.

He was known for his ability to repair, restore or repurpose items into something useful. He was a lifetime recycler.

Lex will be sadly missed by his wife of 62 years, Anna Mae (Chekan); his children, Lex (Janet), Joe (Annette) and Stacey; grandchildren, Lex III, Ian, Wyatt and Madison and many family and friends.

Lex was preceded in death by his parents, Lex and Marguerite (Pyne) Prindle; brother, Vincent Prindle and sister, Sally Bogovich.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, February 10, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. at St. William Catholic Church where Rev. Michael D. Balash will officiate.

Family and Friends may gather at the church from 9:30 a.m. until military honors begin, 15 minutes prior to service time.

Burial will take place at All Souls Cemetery, Bazetta, Ohio.

Arrangements handled by Carl W. Hall Funeral Service, Inc.

