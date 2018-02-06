Local representative files to run for Ohio Senate seat

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Tuesday, Representative John Boccieri filed petitions at the Mahoning County Board of Elections for the 2018 election.

Boccieri is running for the 33rd District state Senate seat.

The seat is currently held by term-limited Joe Schiavoni, who is running for governor.

Boccieri has served four terms as a state representative. He also served one term as a state senator and one term in Congress, representing the 16th district.

Boccieri is a pilot at the Air Reserve station in Vienna and with United Airlines based in Cleveland.

