Mary Lucy (Helton) Woolf Obituary

NORTH JACKSON, Ohio – Mary Lucy (Helton) Woolf, age 101, of North Jackson passed away at her home on Tuesday, February 6, 2018.

Born February 16, 1916 in Abbeville, Alabama, she was the daughter of John W. and Lucy P. (Richards) Helton, Sr.

Mary moved to Berlin Center when she married her husband, Delmus F. Woolf on April 3, 1947. She moved to North Jackson in 2000.

She was a member of the Berlin Center United Methodist Church where she was active in the United Methodist Women’s Organization.

She was a former member of the Rural Carriers Auxiliary of Mahoning County, Berlin Center Garden Club and Pythian Sisters Berlin Center/North Jackson Lodge where she was a past chief.

She was an avid Cleveland Indians fan.

Mary worked at various places including the Alabama Power Company, the Quartermaster Property Office for the Air Force, Coastal News, Swartz Department Store in Salem, part-time clerk at the Berlin Center Post Office, as well as working as a part-time hostess at Copeland Oaks.

Survivors include her daughter, Pam (Ward) Campbell of North Jackson; grandchildren, Nick, Nate, Casie and Lacie and great-grandchildren, Logan, Hank, Lane, Asher, Elijah, Jonathan, Eve, Selah, Isaiah, Aaron, Brooke and Chase.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Delmus on June 25, 1998; two sisters, Eva Roberson and Martha Giganti and a brother, John W. Helton, Jr.

Friends will be received at the Lane Family Funeral Homes, Canfield Chapel, on Friday, February 9 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m., where services will take place on Saturday, February 10, 2018 at 10:00 a.m.

Burial will take place at Highland Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Berlin Center United Methodist Church, 15611 Akron-Canfield Road, Berlin Center, Ohio 44401.

