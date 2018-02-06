New Castle police rescue man held inside apartment for 10 hours

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) – Police in New Castle stormed an apartment and saved a man who was being held against his will for over ten hours.

According to police, they got a call Monday that a man was being held inside an apartment on Wallace Avenue.

As police were surrounding the building, they saw someone through a gun out of a window.

Officers entered the apartment and found five people inside. The victim was in a back room.

The victim told police that the group, including two women who left before police arrived, held him in the apartment against his will, pistol whipped him and put guns in his face attempting to get him to withdraw money from his bank account.

A search of the house uncovered two guns, one of which was reported stolen and a bulletproof vest. Police also recovered the gun that was thrown out the window.

Treyshawn Littles, 21, of Washington, D.C. was arrested on the following charges: Conspiracy to commit robbery, aggravated assault, unlawful restraint, simple assault, felons not to possess firearms, receiving stolen property, and firearms carried with a license and theft.

Davon Johnson, 20, Adeijah Jonson, 28, and Annamarie Drushel, 18, all of New Castle, were charged with the following: Conspiracy to commit robbery, aggravated assault, unlawful restraint, simple assault and theft.

Charges are pending against the two females who left before police got there.