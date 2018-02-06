Judge sets trial for Newton Falls murder defendant

Claudia Hoerig is charged with murder in the death of her husband, Air Force pilot Karl Hoerig

Claudia Hoerig's bond was set at $10 million on Friday at the request of prosecutors.

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Trumbull County judge set a Newton Falls murder defendant’s trial to begin April 16.

Claudia Hoerig appeared in a Trumbull County courtroom for a pretrial on Tuesday.

Judge Andrew Logan agreed with the prosecutor’s motion for the trial date, although Hoerig’s defense attorneys have a chance to respond.

It was her second court appearance since being brought back to the United States to face charges in her husband’s death.

Hoerig was found shot to death inside the couple’s Newton Falls home in 2007. Investigators said she then fled to her native country of Brazil, where she remained until early this year when she was extradited.

