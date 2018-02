HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health says 26 flu-associated deaths were reported last week, bringing the season total to 91.

The department reported total flu cases have climbed to more than 47,000 since October, up from about 35,000 a week ago.

Flu activity increased from the previous week. The highest activity has been in the southeast region.

The Health Department says its numbers represent only a fraction of flu illnesses since most people do not go to a doctor.