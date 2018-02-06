Preliminary report points to cause of death for murdered Warren native

Rachael Anderson was found murdered in her Columbus apartment on January 29

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – According to a preliminary report from Columbus, Warren native Rachael Anderson died from asphyxiation, or suffocation.

Anderson was found murdered in her Columbus apartment on January 29. Police went there after she didn’t show up for work.

A close friend of the victim called 911 when no one heard from her.

911 call:

“This young lady that I work with has not answered her phone all morning. Our other bosses have tried to call her and we’re very concerned about her because it’s not her personality not to call or show up.”

Anderson’s funeral was held Tuesday.

