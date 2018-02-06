Robert “Bob” James Roberts Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – A memorial service will be celebrated by Rev. Bernard Timothy at 12:00 p.m. Saturday, March 10, 2018 at the Fox Funeral Home for Robert “Bob“ Roberts, 70, who passed away surrounded by his family at St. Elizabeth Hospital Tuesday, February 6, 2018.

Bob was born March 11, 1947 in Youngstown son of Glyndwr “Glynn” W.T. and Elizabeth Reese Roberts.

He was a 1967 graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School, where he played football.

Bob was a sergeant with the U.S. Air Force stationed at the 655th Radar Squadron, Watertown, New York where he was a refrigeration/air conditioning specialist. He also served as “Honor Guard”.

After returning from the service he worked for Youngstown Sheet & Tube as a motor inspector until their closing and then worked for WCI steel where he worked as an electrician and motor inspector specialist. While working at WCI he was sent to GE school in Virginia to further his training, he retired in 2002.

Bob’s favorite past times were hunting and fishing with his kids, doing home improvements and spending family times at their hunting camp.

Bob and his family enjoyed many nice vacations together, whether it was a cruise, flight or traveling in their RV to somewhere special.

Bob leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Constance “Connie” Heikle whom he married December 5, 1970 in Watertown New York; his daughter, Melissa R. Kraynak of Youngstown; son, Todd R.H. Roberts of Columbus; his brother, David (Judy) Roberts in Abilene, Texas; five grandchildren, Derek Kraynak, Felicia and Olivia Ward and Quentin and Quintana Perry and three great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews. Bob also leaves behind, his longtime pets, a dog, Molly and three cats, Bella, Millie and Salem.

Friends may call from 11:00 – 12:00 p.m. at the Fox Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street, Boardman, prior to the service on Saturday, March 10.

