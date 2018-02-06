Ross Robert Griffin Obituary

HOWLAND, Ohio – Sometimes the brightest star glows for the shortest time. Born November 15, 1995, Ross Griffin, our super nova, passed away Saturday, February 3, 2018 after bringing joy to all who knew him.

Ross embodied a zest for people and friendships; to know Ross for a minute was to know a true friend. Classmates and teammates from grade school through college knew him as loyal, generous and funny. Whatever he embraced, he immersed himself into. A better son, grandson and brother are not to be found anywhere. He reveled in spending time with his Sigma Pi (Epsilon Chapter) fraternity brothers, friends, family and cousins.

A great student and sportsman, Ross lettered at Howland High School in choir, basketball and double lettered in football. He was voted Homecoming King and graduated in 2014. Throughout his time at Ohio University he made time to find a pickup ball game. Thoughtful notes, voicemails, calls and texts to his family and friends were a hallmark. He enjoyed snowboarding and fishing, even landing a hammerhead shark this past summer. Ross made us all feel special. Taken far too soon, we already miss his infectious smile and gentle, competitive, fun loving spirit. Greetings with a hug and departures with “I love you” were Ross.

Ross will be missed by his parents, William and Kimberly Griffin; brother, Connor (Lacey Burns); grandparents, Arthur and Annabelle Griffin, Bill and Betty Lou Mink and Darlene and Dan Crouse. He also leaves aunts, Pam (Dr. James) Martuccio, Janie (Kevin) Cunningham and Heidi (David) VanDevender; uncle, Bob (Cindy) Griffin; cousins, Jack and James Martuccio, Christopher Simons, Amanda Cunningham, Mackenzie Wilhelm and Matthew and Haley VanDevender.

Calling hours will be Friday, February 9 from 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at Peter Rossi and Sons Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Road NE, Warren, Ohio, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at Blessed Sacrament Church, 3020 Reeves Road NE, Warren, Ohio at 2:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the Howland Football Stadium Foundation, c/o Marc Lambert, 115 Westwind Drive, Warren, Ohio 44484 or the Animal Welfare League of Trumbull County (awlrescueme.com).

Family and friends may visit www.peterrossiandsonfh.com to sign the guest book, and send condolences to the Griffin family.

