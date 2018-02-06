Ruthann Bernard Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Ruthann Bernard, 69, passed away at Trumbull Memorial Hospital on Tuesday, February 6, 2018.

Ruthann was born on November 2, 1948 in Washington County, Pennsylvania, the only child of John and Ida (Livingston) Motchkoski.

Ruthann spent her 40 year career at the Trumbull Community Action Program. She retired in 2016 as the head of transportation.

Besides her family, one of her greatest joys was playing bingo with her numerous friends.

Visitation for Ruthann will be held on Saturday, February 10 from 2:00 – 5:00 p.m. at Lane Funeral Homes, Roberts-Clark Chapel, Warren.

Following calling hours, cremation will take place.

Ruthann is survived by her sons, Edward and Randy Hackenson; her grandchildren, Brittany (Travis) Ward, Ashley (Brandon) Crance, Nicolas (Chelsea) Hackenson, Carson and Tori Hackenson; her great-grandchildren, Troy and Brooklyn Ward and Natalie Crance and her best friend, Patty Knight.

Ruthann was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, Howard Hackenson and her second husband, James Bernard.