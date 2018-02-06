Sophomore sensation Rasile hits 1,000 point milestone in win over Lowellville

Sophomore Zach Rasile entered the 1,000 point club Tuesday night and in the process helped McDonald top Lowellville.

MCDONALD, OH (WKBN)-McDonald sophomore Zach Rasile reached the 1,000 point milestone Tuesday night as he helped the Blue Devils hold off Lowellville 71-62.

Rasile came into the game just 9 points shy of the mark and in the 2nd quarter, grabbed a rebound and knocked down a three-pointer to hit the milestone.

The Rockets tried to spoil the party though, after being down double-digits in the 2nd quarter, Lowellville rallied to cut the deficit to just 3 at halftime.

But the Blue Devils would explode in the 3rd quarter, pushing the lead back to double-digits and never looked back.

Rasile would finish with 28 points on the night while Braedon Poole led the way with 30.

For Lowellville, Alex Mamula-Zarlingo led the Rockets with 19 while Nate Solak had 17.

McDonald improves to 16-1 overall and 12-0 in the Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference. Lowellville falls to 14-3 overall and 10-2 in the MVAC.

