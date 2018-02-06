South Range’s Buzzacco signing with Robert Morris

Buzzacco will play defensive back in the college ranks for the Colonials

By Published:
Aniello Buzzacco South Range quarterback
Aniello Buzzacco, South Range

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – South Range standout Aniello Buzzacco is committing to play college football at Robert Morris University.

He made the announcement on his Twitter account Tuesday evening, and is heading to the college ranks as a defensive back.

Buzzacco helped lead the Raiders to the state semifinals last Fall. He is the program’s first one-thousand yard rusher, and passer. He rushed for 1,313 yards on the season with 1,995 yards through the air. Buzzacco accounted for 44 total touchdowns on the season.

Aside from the Colonials, Buzzacco was also considering Youngstown State.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s