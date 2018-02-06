South Range’s Buzzacco signing with Robert Morris

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – South Range standout Aniello Buzzacco is committing to play college football at Robert Morris University.

He made the announcement on his Twitter account Tuesday evening, and is heading to the college ranks as a defensive back.

Buzzacco helped lead the Raiders to the state semifinals last Fall. He is the program’s first one-thousand yard rusher, and passer. He rushed for 1,313 yards on the season with 1,995 yards through the air. Buzzacco accounted for 44 total touchdowns on the season.

Aside from the Colonials, Buzzacco was also considering Youngstown State.