Square powers Valley Christian past Warren JFK



YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Valley Christian topped Warren JFK 66-50 Tuesday night in boys’ high school basketball action.

Milan Square led all scorers, tallying 22 points for Valley Christian. Jamynk Jackson added 16 points in the victory, while Jordan Trowers added 12. Melvin Neal also reached double-figures with 10.

Tyler James led Warren JFK with 15 points, while Sharrod Taylor and Byron Taylor also had strong outings, adding 12 points apiece.

Warren JFK drops to 7-8 overall on the season. Meanwhile, Valley Christian improves its’ record to 11-6 on the campaign.