Square powers Valley Christian past Warren JFK

Milan Square led all scorers with 22 points, as Valley Christian topped Warren JFK, 66-50

By Published:
Valley Christian topped Warren JFK 66-50 Tuesday night.


YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Valley Christian topped Warren JFK 66-50 Tuesday night in boys’ high school basketball action.

Milan Square led all scorers, tallying 22 points for Valley Christian. Jamynk Jackson added 16 points in the victory, while Jordan Trowers added 12. Melvin Neal also reached double-figures with 10.

Tyler James led Warren JFK with 15 points, while Sharrod Taylor and Byron Taylor also had strong outings, adding 12 points apiece.

Warren JFK drops to 7-8 overall on the season.  Meanwhile, Valley Christian improves its’ record to 11-6 on the campaign.

.

Related Posts

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s