The Rock lands South Range standout Peyton Remish

Canfield, OH (WKBN) – South Range senior Peyton Remish is headed to The Rock this Fall.

The Raiders two-way starter will continue his football career at Slippery Rock University. Remish ran for 1,754 yards, scored 19 touchdowns, and won 13 games at South Range last season. He also racked up over 100 tackles, and will most likely be playing middle linebacker for The Rock next season.

“From what I’ve seen and what the coaches tell me, they’re just a hard-nosed football team and that’s just the type of player I am.”, Remish says. “So it goes along with the way I play and the way I was raised and it makes me feel that much more comfortable when I’m there.”

Remish had college interest from several other schools like Edinboro, Ashland, Robert Morris, and Youngstown State.