The Rock lands South Range standout Peyton Remish

Remish ran for 1,754 yards, scored 19 touchdowns, and won 13 games at South Range last season

By Published:
Peyton Remish, South Range

Canfield, OH (WKBN) – South Range senior Peyton Remish is headed to The Rock this Fall.

The Raiders two-way starter will continue his football career at Slippery Rock University. Remish ran for 1,754 yards, scored 19 touchdowns, and won 13 games at South Range last season. He also racked up over 100 tackles, and will most likely be playing middle linebacker for The Rock next season.

“From what I’ve seen and what the coaches tell me, they’re just a hard-nosed football team and that’s just the type of player I am.”, Remish says. “So it goes along with the way I play and the way I was raised and it makes me feel that much more comfortable when I’m there.”

Remish had college interest from several other schools like Edinboro, Ashland, Robert Morris, and Youngstown State.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s