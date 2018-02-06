United improves to 14-5 behind Hill’s 22

United will face Lowellville on the road this Friday.

By Published:
United Local Golden Eagles High School Basketball - Hanoverton, OH.

HANOVERTON, Ohio (WKBN) – United registers their 5th win in their last six outings against Beaver Local tonight, 55-46. For the third straight game, Dakota Hill led the Golden Eagles in scoring with 22 points. Hill connected on 4 three-point shots. Parker Hydrick closed out his night with 9 assists and 8 points. Landon Baker came close to posting a double-double as he tallied 8 points and 8 rebounds. Alex Birtalan and Kaden Smith had 9 and 8 points respectively.

The Beavers fall to 5-13 as they dropped their 7th consecutive game. Josh Hilditch led the way with 11 points as Tate Joseph added 9 points.

United (14-5) will visit Lowellville on Friday. The Beavers are set to play at East Palestine on Saturday.

