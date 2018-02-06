Youngstown crime activity: Trucker said thief took GPS, urinated on mattress

Monday, Jan. 29

11:19 p.m. – 500 block of E. Lucius Ave., Donald Tucker, 50, was charged with assault. According to a police report, a woman told police that Tucker “backhanded” her after the couple got into an argument about Tucker having another girlfriend. The two were in a vehicle when the assault happened, the report stated. The woman said Tucker pulled into a gas station, where a clerk called police. Tucker then drove the woman to a family’s members house, where Tucker said someone slit his tires.

4:40 p.m. – 1500 block of Forestview Dr., Edward Dobran, 63, and Chante Childress, 46, were charged with disorderly conduct after police say the couple got into a fight. When officers arrived, they found Dobran standing outside of the house holding a brick in his hand and Childress standing in the driveway. According to a police report, Dobran said he and Childress were sharing a “peewee” bottle of Crown Royal when the two began to fight. Dobran said Childress attacked him so he began biting her, the report stated. Childress told police that Dobran attacked her. Police said Dobran had a bloody nose, and Childress had bite marks on her. Both were taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital for treatment and then to the jail.

Tuesday, Jan. 30

4:58 p.m. – 1400 block of Lansdowne Blvd., Kyronn Copeland, 26, was charged with two counts of drug possession. According to a police report, officers found crack cocaine, loose heroin, marijuana and a digital scale in various locations in the house and inside of a Cadillac parked outside.

5:56 p.m. – 400 block of W. Warren Ave., Shannon Kelley, 38, was charged with three counts of drug possession. According to a police report, officers were executing a search warrant when they found crack cocaine, Tramadol pills, a digital scale and a security system inside of the house.

Thursday, Feb. 1

3:40 a.m. – 900 block of Martin Luther King, Blvd., a man told police that someone took a GPS and $20 in coins from his parked semi truck. According to a police report, the man said he parked the truck in a lot while he went out of town for few days. When he returned, he discovered that the truck had been broken into and that someone had also urinated on his mattress. The victim said there were other trucks parked in the area that were also broken into. He noted that there was not any damage to the window or doors and he believed that someone entered the truck with a key.

8:40 a.m. – 2000 block of Clifton Ave., a man reported that his uncle was visiting when he walked into his dining room and took his chip key for his 2005 Chrysler. He later texted his nephew and told him the key was on Interstate 680, according to a police report. On February 2, the man said he saw the key lying on the sidewalk and that it was destroyed.

2:27 p.m. – 2000 block of Market St., Richard Edwards, 47, was arrested on a warrant and charged with drug possession and fictitious plates following a traffic stop. According to a police report, officers saw Edwards take a digital scale out of his pocket and lay it on the seat. They also discovered that a female passenger had attempted to hid a mason jar with marijuana and cocaine in it in her bra. Edwards told police the drugs were his, the report stated.

8:23 p.m. – W. Princeton Avenue, Lapriece Whitted, 32, was charged with drug possession following a traffic stop. According to a police report, officers found crack cocaine and $1,065 in cash in his pockets.

Sunday, Feb. 4

1:47 a.m. – Madison Avenue Expressway, Michael Smith, 51, was charged with OVI after police encountered him stopped on the freeway. According to a police report, Smith told officers he was waiting for a tow truck but didn’t know what road he was on. Officers noted that Smith was slurring his speech and failed a field sobriety test. Smith was taken to the police station where was given a breath test that registered .201, over two times the legal limit of .08. according to the report.

4:52 a.m. – Albert St., Dante Mason, 28, was charged with resisting arrest, failure to comply with a police signal and drug possession following a traffic stop. According to a police report, officers attempted to stop Mason for making an improper turn when he took off, leading them on a chase. Police say Mason ignored stop signs and signals, putting other drivers at risk. He finally stopped because his car was having mechanical issues. When police approached the car, Mason had locked all the doors and wouldn’t come out but police were able to pull him through the driver’s side window, which was down, the report stated. Officers said they found a small bag of marijuana in Mason’s pocket.

Monday, Feb. 5

5:50 p.m. – 1600 Homewood Ave, Joseph Hornbuckle, 32, is charged with drug possession, driving under suspension, resisting arrest, failure to comply with a police signal and obstructing official business following a police chase. According to a police report, officers attempted to pull Hornbuckle over for an expired registration. Police say Hornbuckle took off and led officers on a chase through several streets, at times reaching speeds of 55 to 60 miles per hour, before getting pinned in on a dead-end street. Police said they found a bindle of heroin in Hornbuckle’s pocket and another bindle in the car.

9:33 p.m. – Glenwood Avenue, William Gutwald, 36, was charged with drug possession and driving without a valid license following a traffic stop. During a search, police found a crack pipe and crack cocaine in Gutwald’s cigarette pack, according to the police report.

11 p.m. – 1800 Mahoning Ave., Jennifer Miller, 32, was charged with OVI. According to a police report, Miller pulled up to Circle K and could barely walk inside. The vehicle she was driving looked damaged, and a front tire was hanging on the rim. When officers tried to question her, she would only hand them coffee creamers and couldn’t comprehend what they were saying, the report stated. Police said they asked Miller if she was taking anything and she said no, but officers found several prescription medications in her car. Miller was taken to the police station, where she could not submit to a urine test. She was cited and taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital for treatment.

Disclaimer: These reports do not represent all calls made to the Youngstown Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Youngstown Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.

