Youngstown mayor appoints Building and Grounds commissioner

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown’s new mayor has appointed a commissioner of the Building and Grounds Department.

Mayor Tito Brown announced that Kevin Flinn will take the position with an annual salary of $70,299.

Flinn, a resident of Youngstown and Ursuline High School graduate, is a licensed realtor with 20 years of experience in managing commercial and residential properties as owner of FPG Property Management, LLC. As a contractor for Youngstown’s High Grass Abatement program from 2009-2015, Flinn gained experience supervising crews for efficient service, according to the city.

Brown said Flinn’s appointment marks the conclusion of the first round of the hiring process for his cabinet.

He will now move to interviewing candidates for the next round of positions.

He’s still searching for a finance director.