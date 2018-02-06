YWCA offers free tax help

The free service runs through April 14 by appointment only

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Tax season is officially underway and preparing a return may seem like a daunting task, but there is a place in the area that is offering free assistance.

The Youngstown YWCA is once again offering free tax filing services for those meeting certain criteria.

Sarah Bowers with the YWCA said stipulations for the free service are income-based. Those filing single can’t make more than $65,000 and those filing married or jointly can’t have a household income more than $95,000.

“For a lot of people, all they have for taxes is a W-2. Sometimes it is just Social Security. So, instead of going to a tax place that charges a couple hundred dollars, we can do that in 20 or 30 minutes and it’s free,” Bowers said.

Required documents include:

  • Government-issued I.D.
  • Social Security Numbers (or ITINs) for you and your dependents
  • W-2s, 1099s, 1098s
  • Information about other income
  • Deduction and credit information (ex. – child care expenses, tuition, bills, union dues)
  • A copy of last year’s return if you have it
  • Information about health care coverage during the tax year (including 1095-A, 1095-B, and 1095-C (if applicable)

The free service runs through April 14 by appointment only. Sessions are 6 p.m.  – 9 p.m. Wednesdays and 8:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Saturdays. For an appointment call (330) 540-1947.

