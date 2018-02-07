Bound for Pitt: Niles soccer standout Rasile signs with Panthers

MCDONALD, Ohio (WKBN) – Niles soccer standout Bethany Rasile has signed a National Letter of Intent to the University of Pittsburgh.

She originally committed to the Panthers at the beginning of her sophomore year. During her career with the Red Dragons, Rasile tallied 70 goals and a total of 26 assists.

She played only three seasons because she missed her entire junior season with a broken leg.

Rasile will graduate from Niles this Spring, and likewise plays club soccer for Soccer Vision Academy.