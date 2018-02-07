Canfield City, Township must work together to move development forward

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Canfield City and Township are proposing a Joint Economic Development District (JEDD) so retail shops and houses can be built at Route 224 and Palmyra Road.

Someday soon, there could be new development on those 115 acres. There was a public hearing at Canfield City Hall Wednesday evening about the JEDD that would make the development project possible.

Whenever the city and township are involved, the issue is almost always in water and sewer — the city controls them and the township needs them. But the township and city haven’t always cooperated on economic development.

“No, I don’t think that they’ve worked together enough, but I do think it’s really important that they do work together,” resident Jill Lewis said.

Canfield City Attorney Mark Fortunato said getting to this point took nine months.

“There has been a lot of negotiation in this instance regarding this JEDD.”

If the JEDD is approved, Canfield City will provide the area with sewer and water, and collect a 1 percent income tax from everyone who lives and works there.

The development, however, remains in Canfield Township, which will collect the property tax, create the zoning and be responsible for snow removal and policing through the Mahoning County Sheriff’s Department.

“I think it’s something both the city and the township both recognize that it’s in both parties’ best interest to kind of work together for regional economic development,” said City Manager Wade Calhoun.

Canfield Township Trustee Marie Izzo-Cartwright was at the hearing but did not comment, saying the township’s public hearing is next Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.

Eventually, both Canfield City Council and the township trustees will have to approve the JEDD.

This is the second one they’ve been involved with. A JEDD was created to build the new Windsor House facility on Route 446.

