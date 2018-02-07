Catherine Elizabeth Botty Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Catherine Elizabeth Botty, 94, of Warren, passed away peacefully 9:50 p.m. Wednesday, February 7, 2018 at Trumbull Memorial Hospital following a short illness.

She was born November 10, 1923 in Sharon, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late Pasquale and Francesca (Donatelli) Ischo.

A Warren area resident for over 50 years, she was employed by Packard Electric for 23 years retiring in 1983 and since 2003 has been employed by the medical office of Dr. Michael Snitzer in Howland.

Kay enjoyed reading, working puzzles, gambling trips and most of all watching her beloved Cleveland Indians.

She was a long-time member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish and had traveled the world with her sister, Rosie and was baptized in the river Jordan.

Her husband Joseph whom she married June 23, 1951 preceded her in death October 23, 1982. She also was preceded in death by four brothers, two sisters and a great-granddaughter, Lili.

Kay will be deeply missed by her daughters, Dorothy (Thomas) Chaya of Sharon, Pennsylvania and Mary Storey of Niles; four grandchildren, Mary (Clyde) Hawthorne of Akron, Thomas (Ronda) Chaya of Akron, Lt. Cmdr. Christopher (Julie) Storey of Greensboro, North Carolina and Daniel (Liz) Storey of Akron and 12 great-grandchildren.

Friends will be received from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. Friday, February 9, 2018 at Lane Funeral Homes Roberts-Clark Chapel.

The Rev. Craig McHenry will celebrate a memorial Mass 1:00 p.m. Saturday, February 10 at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish-St. James Parish Worship Site.

Interment will be in All Souls Cemetery.

The family suggests material contributions be made to Kidspath Hospice in memory of Lili Storey, 2200 Summit Avenue, Greensboro, NC 27405 or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38501.

To send condolences go to www.robertsclarkchapel.com.