Champion police arrest man accused of stealing coins from arcade game

CHAMPION TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Champion police have arrested a man accused of stealing money from a laundromat.

Daniel Pealer, 37, is charged with theft, criminal damaging or endangering and tampering with coin machines.

On January 23, the owner of Champion Launderama on Mahoning Avenue reported that a man, later identified as Pealer, stole over $100 in coins.

The owner said Pealer pried the top off of an arcade game and took all the money that was inside the machine.

Pealer was captured on surveillance video, according to a police report. Officers said there were pictures of him looking directly into the security camera.

The arcade game was damaged and it will cost about $500 to repair.

