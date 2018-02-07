Colder overnight with small risk for snow

Cold temperatures overnight with lows dropping toward 10° F. Some spots may dip into the single digits. The chance for a snow shower or flurry will stay in the forecast. Little additional accumulation is expected with less than an inch.

Mostly cloudy Thursday with a little sun into the afternoon. There is a small risk for a flurry. Temperatures will push into the low 20s.

Another round of snow will try to push through our region into Friday morning and throughout the day. Snow showers could add up to a few inches as warm air pushes toward our region. Temperatures will push into the mid to upper 30s.

The weekend will bring a chance for rain or snow showers with highs in the upper 30s Saturday and middle 30s Sunday.

