Families enjoy fun in the snow at Mill Creek Park

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Wednesday morning’s snow created quite a mess for morning travelers, but not everyone saw it as an inconvenience.

Some families headed to Mill Creek Park to have some fun in the snow.

One family First News spoke to traveled all the way from Hubbard. They say it’s something fun to do for both the kids and adults.

“We go sledding here all the time,” Kaden Smaldino said.

“The waterfall is cool,” Donna Smaldino said.

They said they bundled up beforehand so they could stay out there for hours.

