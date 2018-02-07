General Motors continues fight to avoid more Takata recalls

Takata inflators can explode with too much force and hurl shrapnel

By Published:
FILE - This July 6, 2016, file photo, shows the logo of Takata Corp. at an auto supply shop in Tokyo. Drowning in a sea of lawsuits and recall costs, Japanese air bag maker Takata Corp. is expected to seek bankruptcy protection in Tokyo and the United States early Monday, June 26, 2017. (AP Photo/Shizuo Kambayashi, File)
(AP Photo/Shizuo Kambayashi, File)

DETROIT (AP) – For the third time in three years, General Motors has asked the U.S. government for permission to avoid recalls of potentially deadly Takata air bag inflators.

The company disclosed its third petition to escape recalls in a Tuesday filing with securities regulators. If the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration lets GM out of the recalls, the company says it could save $1 billion and avoid recalling up to 6.8 million older full-size pickup trucks and SUVs.

Takata inflators can explode with too much force and hurl shrapnel. At least 22 people have been killed worldwide and more than 180 injured.

GM says inflators in its trucks are unique, with bigger vents and stronger steel end caps. It says no inflators have blown apart on roads or in extensive lab tests.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s