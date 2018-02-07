Javier Colon, Jr. Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Javier Colon Jr., 19, passed away Sunday, February 4, 2018, of injuries sustained in a traffic accident.

Javier was born January 12, 1999, a son of Teresa R. Diaz Colon and Javier Colon, Sr. and was a lifelong area resident.

He attended East High School in the morning and Choffin Career and Technical Center in the afternoon and would’ve graduated with the Class of 2018.

Raised Catholic from St. Rosa de Lima Parish in Campbell, he aspired to attend Ohio Technical College in Cleveland for Auto Collision and Repair with a scholarship.

Javier worked as a student helper after school since he was 15 years old. He formerly attended Chaney’s VPA (Visual Performing Arts), where he was active in creating sets and controlling lighting for plays and assemblies. Javier was also a member of the 4H Rotary Club.

In his spare time, he enjoyed riding ATVs and bikes. He liked breaking things down and building them back up to be better than before. He had confidence and a can-do spirit, along with a million dollar smile that will live on.

Javier was the light in many people’s lives. Besides his parents of Youngstown, he leaves siblings, Joseph Jackson, Jr. and Natalina R. Colon, each of Youngstown and Andrelymar Colon Calzada and Lymarie E. Colon Calzada, each of Florida; grandparents, Frank Diaz, Jr. and Rosita Diaz of Youngstown, Andrea Rodriguez of Cleveland and Julio Colon of Puerto Rico; many aunts, uncles and cousins and many friends.

Javier will be truly and sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Family and friends may call from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m., Saturday, February 10, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Road, Youngstown, where funeral services will follow at 4:00 p.m.

Please visit kinnickfuneralhome.com to send condolences online to Javier’s family.

