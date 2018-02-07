Lobbyist: Ravenna missile defense facility would bring good jobs

Related Coverage Ravenna arsenal closer to being named major missile defense facility

RAVENNA, Ohio (WKBN) – The man lobbying for a new defense missile system at the old Ravenna Arsenal says it’s super high-tech with well-paying jobs.

Vito Abbruzzino directs a military affairs committee and is lobbying for the chamber of commerce. He addressed the Canfield Republican Women’s Club on Wednesday night.

Abbruzzino says economically, the area would benefit.

It’s a $4 to $5 billion project and the jobs created would be of the well-paid rocket scientist type. He described the system as Reagan’s Star Wars coming to life.

“The threat is, if a missile was sent in this direction, these would fire up and you would knock it out of the sky in space with these vehicles. So really, Korea has the attention right now and that’s what’s drawn the attention away from an east coast site,” he said.

The Ohio House voted unanimously to pass a Senate resolution (SCR 9), which calls on the U.S. Missile Defense Agency (USMDA) to select Camp Ravenna Joint Military Training Center as the preferred site for a future East Coast Missile Defense system.

Abruzzino says the biggest threat from the east would come from countries like Iran.

Along with the Ravenna Arsenal, sites are also being considered in Michigan and New York state.

