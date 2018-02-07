Mary Helen Basista Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – There will be a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m., Monday, February 12, 2018, at Our Lady of Sorrow Parish at St. Matthias Church celebrated by Fr. John Jerek for Mary Helen (Bednar) Basista, 98, who was called home on Wednesday, February 7, 2018.

Mary was born on September 16, 1919 in Youngstown, Ohio. She was the daughter of Joseph and Mary (Guy) Bednar.

She married John Basista on September 29, 1937. They were married for 64 years, until his passing on November 16, 2001.

She was a member of the church and of the First Catholic Slovak Branch 161.

She enjoyed playing bingo and going to the casinos. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time her family and helping them in any way she could.

Mary is survived by her children, twin daughters, Kathleen Janis, Marlene (Dave) Stelter, Tom (Laura) Basista and John (Ginny) Basista; her eight grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, John; her sister, Ann Seman and her brothers, Joseph and Steve Bednar.

The family will receive friends from 9:30 – 10:00 a.m. on Monday, Febuary 12 prior to the funeral Mass at St. Matthias.

The family has entrusted Mary’s care to the Kubina-Yuhasz-Wasko Funeral Home. Visit www.waskofamily.com to send the family condolences.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests you honor Mary’s devotion to her faith by lighting a candle or giving a Mass in her memory.