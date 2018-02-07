Mary Marie Weitz Obituary

MASURY, Ohio – Mary Marie Weitz, 76, formerly of Masury, entered into eternal rest Wednesday, February 7, 2018 at AustinWoods Nursing Center in Austintown.

She was born April 25, 1941 in Youngstown, the daughter of John Frank and Esther Florence (Crites) Barrett and had lived in the area all her life.

A graduate of Berlin Center Western Reserve High School, Mary was a homemaker.

She enjoyed crafts and cooking.

She is sadly missed by her son, David A. Weitz (fiancée, Erin Darr) of Youngstown; two sisters, Florence (Wayne) Fall of Braceville and Ida Ann Lenihan of Olympia, Washington and two brothers, John (Ruth) of Newton Falls and Donald Barrett of Tennessee.

Preceding her in death are her parents; her husband, Frederick Donald Weitz; a sister, Dorothy Williams and a brother, Elmer Barrett.

Per her request, cremation is taking place.

Services are private.

Arrangements handled by Staton-Borowski Funeral Home.

