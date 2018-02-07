NAC takes center stage; #6 Bristol tries to end Windham’s streak

The Panthers jumped from #10 to #6 in the polls this week.

By Published: Updated:
High School Basketball Game of the Week – Bristol Panthers v. Windham Bombers

2017-18 High School Boys’ Basketball Game of the Week
Friday, February 9, 2018 at 7 pm (LIVE) on MyYTV & on WKBN.com and the WKBN mobile app
#6 Bristol (15-2) at Windham (16-2)
*Replay on Saturday at 9 am on MyYTV

Last Five Meetings
Dec. 22, 2017 – Windham, 69-67
Feb. 10, 2017 – Bristol, 78-57
Dec. 30, 2016 – Bristol, 77-60
Feb. 26, 2016 – Bristol, 73-58 (Sectional Final)
Jan. 26, 2016 – Bristol, 96-50

Last Meeting
The Bombers came away with a 2-point victory (69-67) over Bristol on December 22. Mason Angle scored 24 while three of his other teammates (Phillip Mairoca, 12; Terrance Woods, 11; Tyler Collins, 10) posted double-figures in points. For Bristol, Bryan Gabrielson led all scorers with 25. Windham snapped a five-game losing streak at the hands of Bristol. Their last win over the Panthers came on January 21, 2014.

Team Profiles
Bristol
Scoring Offense: 75.4
Scoring Defense: 45.4
…The Panthers can win a share of the NAC’s Stripes Division championship with a victory over Windham. Bristol entered the AP top 10 poll last week (January 29) at #10 in Division IV. This week, they’ve climbed to #6. Last year, the Panthers closed out the 2016-17 campaign at #5 in the poll’s final installment on February 20. Since losing back-to-back games to Windham (69-67) and LaBrae (81-58) in late-December, the Panthers have run off ten consecutive wins. During that stretch, Bristol has allowed an average of 43.1 points to be scored per game. With only two opponents – Champion (55) and Maplewood (57) – able to reach 50 points. Gage Elza has tallied an average of 14.4 points over his last 10 outings. Tommy Donadio has had a pair of 25 point performances since January 16 (versus Maplewood and Lordstown).

Windham
Scoring Offense: 72.8
Scoring Defense: 57.4
…The Bombers have the opportunity to win the NAC’s Stripes Division title outright with a win over Bristol. Windham is on a 8-game win streak since falling to Maplewood (86-80) on January 10. The Bombers are 10-0 at home this season. Mason Angle has scored 20 or more points in 14 of 18 games including his season-high 38 point performance at home on January 23 against Mathews. Mason led the Bombers past Garrettsville Garfield on Tuesday with 30 points. Windham trailed the G-Men by eight (40-32) entering the final frame. Angle and the Bombers utilized a 17-3 run to finish off Garfield. Windham has scored 70-points or more in 12 of the team’s 18 games played.

Upcoming Schedule
Bristol
Feb. 13 – at Garrettsville Garfield
Feb. 16 – at Western Reserve Academy
Feb. 20 – at Liberty

Windham
Feb. 13 – at Mogadore
Feb. 16 – Lordstown

Related Posts

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s