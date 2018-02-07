NAC takes center stage; #6 Bristol tries to end Windham’s streak

2017-18 High School Boys’ Basketball Game of the Week

Friday, February 9, 2018 at 7 pm (LIVE) on MyYTV & on WKBN.com and the WKBN mobile app

#6 Bristol (15-2) at Windham (16-2)

*Replay on Saturday at 9 am on MyYTV

Last Five Meetings

Dec. 22, 2017 – Windham, 69-67

Feb. 10, 2017 – Bristol, 78-57

Dec. 30, 2016 – Bristol, 77-60

Feb. 26, 2016 – Bristol, 73-58 (Sectional Final)

Jan. 26, 2016 – Bristol, 96-50

Last Meeting

The Bombers came away with a 2-point victory (69-67) over Bristol on December 22. Mason Angle scored 24 while three of his other teammates (Phillip Mairoca, 12; Terrance Woods, 11; Tyler Collins, 10) posted double-figures in points. For Bristol, Bryan Gabrielson led all scorers with 25. Windham snapped a five-game losing streak at the hands of Bristol. Their last win over the Panthers came on January 21, 2014.

Team Profiles

Bristol

Scoring Offense: 75.4

Scoring Defense: 45.4

…The Panthers can win a share of the NAC’s Stripes Division championship with a victory over Windham. Bristol entered the AP top 10 poll last week (January 29) at #10 in Division IV. This week, they’ve climbed to #6. Last year, the Panthers closed out the 2016-17 campaign at #5 in the poll’s final installment on February 20. Since losing back-to-back games to Windham (69-67) and LaBrae (81-58) in late-December, the Panthers have run off ten consecutive wins. During that stretch, Bristol has allowed an average of 43.1 points to be scored per game. With only two opponents – Champion (55) and Maplewood (57) – able to reach 50 points. Gage Elza has tallied an average of 14.4 points over his last 10 outings. Tommy Donadio has had a pair of 25 point performances since January 16 (versus Maplewood and Lordstown).

Windham

Scoring Offense: 72.8

Scoring Defense: 57.4

…The Bombers have the opportunity to win the NAC’s Stripes Division title outright with a win over Bristol. Windham is on a 8-game win streak since falling to Maplewood (86-80) on January 10. The Bombers are 10-0 at home this season. Mason Angle has scored 20 or more points in 14 of 18 games including his season-high 38 point performance at home on January 23 against Mathews. Mason led the Bombers past Garrettsville Garfield on Tuesday with 30 points. Windham trailed the G-Men by eight (40-32) entering the final frame. Angle and the Bombers utilized a 17-3 run to finish off Garfield. Windham has scored 70-points or more in 12 of the team’s 18 games played.

Upcoming Schedule

Bristol

Feb. 13 – at Garrettsville Garfield

Feb. 16 – at Western Reserve Academy

Feb. 20 – at Liberty

Windham

Feb. 13 – at Mogadore

Feb. 16 – Lordstown