Nation’s No. 1 offensive tackle commits to Ohio State

Beyond the signing of most of the top recruits he pursued, Meyer says defensive coordinator Greg Schiano will be staying in Columbus

By Published:
Ohio State Head Coach Urban Meyer

COLUMBUS (WCMH/AP) — Offensive tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere from Tampa picked Ohio State over Alabama, Florida, Michigan and Notre Dame.

Petit-Frere kept his choice quiet. He was one of the biggest mysteries among top remaining players. His last official visit was to Columbus, Ohio. It was a big get for the Buckeyes and Urban Meyer, who lost out on in-state tackle Jackson Carman in December.

Beyond the signing of most of the top recruits he pursued, Meyer says defensive coordinator Greg Schiano will be staying in Columbus. Meyer says Schiano had NFL and college job offers. There were reports the former Rutgers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers heads coach would be leaving to become the New England Patriots defensive coordinator.

Meyer and Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith also say they were close on a two-year contract extension for the coach.

