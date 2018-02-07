Ohio troopers seize $100,000 worth of methamphetamine

MADISON CO., Ohio (WKBN) – Two people are in the Franklin County Jail after a police chase which led to the discovery of 10 pounds of methamphetamine.

Irene Vanderburg, 23, and Paul Lindahl, 52, both from Oklahoma City, were each charged with possession of drugs, carrying a concealed weapon and failure to comply.

Ohio State troopers stopped the car with Oklahoma registration on January 26 for speeding on Interstate 70 in Madison County.

After stopping, criminal indicators were observed and the driver was removed from the vehicle.

Then, troopers said the passenger of the vehicle got into the driver’s seat drove away. They had to use stop sticks to stop the car.

Troopers searched the car and found 10 pounds of methamphetamine worth $100,000 and a loaded handgun.

