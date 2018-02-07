Poland sends school-record seven to college football ranks

A Poland-record seven Bulldogs signed their National Letters of Intent to play college football Wednesday.

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – In what is the largest football signing ever at Poland High School, seven Bulldogs signed their National Letters of Intent Wednesday.

Among those making their college choice official are the following:

Senior Mike Diaz will be continuing his football career at Youngstown State University as a preferred walk on.

Senior Jonah Spencer will be continuing his football career at Youngstown State University as a preferred walk on.

Senior Dante Ruozzo will be continuing his football career at Ohio University as a preferred walk on.

Senior Nick Sabrin will be continuing his football career at Notre Dame College

Senior Drew Davies will be continuing his football career at Ashland University

Senior Cole Lavorini will be continuing his football career at Baldwin Wallace University.

Senior Nick Miller is undecided on his football career.

