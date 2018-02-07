Sheriff’s deputies handle snowy road calls all day in Mahoning County

A portion of Route 224 in Canfield had to be closed temporarily on Wednesday because it became impassable

Crash, Raccoon and Shields roads in Canfield

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – On a snowy morning like Wednesday’s, there’s no rushing on the roads — even for sheriff’s deputies.

“If we’re driving too fast, we run off the road and we’re not gonna get to the call, so we gotta take our time, too,” said Mahoning County Sheriff’s Deputy Carmen Constantino.

Constantino was handling snow-related calls all morning and things weren’t letting up.

One driver along Route 224 near Tippecanoe Road thought she’d waited long enough for the roads to clear, but that portion of 224 was becoming impassable.

Near Starr Center Drive, Constantino and Deputy Joe Tanner realized cars couldn’t get up a hill. They stopped traffic in both directions, thinking the best course of action was to turn the cars around.

But after that mess cleared, more popped up.

Constantino responded to a call for a car off the road and stuck in the snow at 224 and Seville Drive. A passerby in a Jeep was able to hook up a tow cable to pull the car back onto the road.

Deputies decided they needed to shut down a portion of 224 for safety. A private plow operator cleared a path while they waited for the Ohio Department of Transportation to arrive and salt the area.

Elsewhere, the calls were starting to back up.

Another car went into a ditch at Raccoon and Shields roads. Somehow, the driver missed a pole and street sign, landing in a ditch. Fortunately, no one was hurt and a tow truck pulled the SUV out.

Then it was on to the next call.

