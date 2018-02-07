Signing Day in the Valley, who’s going where?

Youngstown, OH (WKBN) – National Signing Day saw more than 40 local high school football players commit to the college level. Here’s the list of which players are headed where…
Nick Sabrin, Poland – Notre Dame, OH
Dante Ruozzo, Poland, Ohio
Drew Davies, Poland – Ashland
Jonah Spencer, Poland – Youngstown State
Mike Diaz, Poland – Youngstown State
Cole Lavorini, Poland – Baldwin Wallace
Jalen Hooks, Warren Harding – Akron
Samari Dean, Howland – Wayne State
Jack Lambert, Howland – Mercyhurst
Jakari Lumsden, Austintown Fitch – Eastern Kentucky
Nick Bush, Austintown Fitch – Malone
Nate Armstrong, Austintown Fitch – Westminster College
Nick DeSalvo, Austintown Fitch – Youngstown State
Dylan Correia, Austintown Fitch – Geneva College
Joey Zielinski, Austintown Fitch – Duquesne University
Randy Smith, Austintown Fitch – Youngstown State
Mitch Davidson, Salem – Youngstown State
Chase Ackerman, Salem – West Virginia State
Michael Clendenning, Beaver Local – Youngstown State
Zach Thomas, Beaver Local – Youngstown State
Hunter Meyer, Hubbard – Akron
James Reese, Hubbard – Thiel
Peter Pizanias, Hubbard – Thiel
Vinny Gentile, Cardinal Mooney – Youngstown State
Alex Maxin, Cardinal Mooney – Ashland
Dra Rushton, Liberty – Youngstown State
Vinny Fiorenza, Canfield – Youngstown State
Paul French, Canfield – Youngstown State
Peyton Remish, South Range – Slippery Rock
Aniello Buzzacco, South Range – Robert Morris
Jimmy Stefanski, Struthers – Carnegie Mellon
Michael Belcik, Girard – Youngstown State
Alex Clark, Brookfield – Walsh
Jared Fabry, Ursuline – Youngstown State
Nate Stahlman, Champion – Baldwin-Wallace
Hyland Burton, Warren JFK – Lake Erie
Greg Valent, Warren JFK – Franklin & Marshall
Jack Cappabianca, Western Reserve – Ohio State
Isaac Clarke, Farrell – Slippery Rock
Jordan Soda, Niles – Westminster
Preston Turner, Niles – Westminster
Hayden Musser, Greenville – Clarion
Qadir Muhammad, Grove City – California University of Pennsylvania
