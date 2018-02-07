Signing Day in the Valley, who’s going where?

National Signing Day saw more than 40 local high school football players commit to the college level

By Published:
Youngstown, OH (WKBN) – National Signing Day saw more than 40 local high school football players commit to the college level. Here’s the list of which players are headed where…

poland signing day

Nick Sabrin, Poland – Notre Dame, OH
Dante Ruozzo, Poland, Ohio
Drew Davies, Poland – Ashland
Jonah Spencer, Poland – Youngstown State
Mike Diaz, Poland – Youngstown State
Cole Lavorini, Poland – Baldwin Wallace

Jalen Hooks, Warren Harding – Akron

Samari Dean, Howland – Wayne State
Jack Lambert, Howland – Mercyhurst

Jakari Lumsden, Austintown Fitch – Eastern Kentucky
Nick Bush, Austintown Fitch – Malone
Nate Armstrong, Austintown Fitch – Westminster College
Nick DeSalvo, Austintown Fitch – Youngstown State
Dylan Correia, Austintown Fitch – Geneva College
Joey Zielinski, Austintown Fitch – Duquesne University
Randy Smith, Austintown Fitch – Youngstown State

salem signing day

Mitch Davidson, Salem – Youngstown State
Chase Ackerman, Salem – West Virginia State

Michael Clendenning, Beaver Local – Youngstown State
Zach Thomas, Beaver Local – Youngstown State

Hunter Meyer, Hubbard – Akron
James Reese, Hubbard – Thiel
Peter Pizanias, Hubbard – Thiel

Vinny Gentile, Cardinal Mooney – Youngstown State
Alex Maxin, Cardinal Mooney – Ashland

Dra Rushton, Liberty – Youngstown State

Vinny Fiorenza, Canfield – Youngstown State
Paul French, Canfield – Youngstown State

Peyton Remish, South Range

Peyton Remish, South Range – Slippery Rock
Aniello Buzzacco, South Range – Robert Morris

Jimmy Stefanski, Struthers – Carnegie Mellon

Michael Belcik, Girard – Youngstown State

Alex Clark of Brookfield High School, signs with Walsh University.

Alex Clark, Brookfield – Walsh

Jared Fabry, Ursuline – Youngstown State

Nate Stahlman, Champion – Baldwin-Wallace

Hyland Burton, Warren JFK – Lake Erie
Greg Valent, Warren JFK – Franklin & Marshall

Jack Cappabianca, Western Reserve – Ohio State

Isaac Clarke, Farrell – Slippery Rock

Jordan Soda, Niles – Westminster
Preston Turner, Niles – Westminster

Hayden Musser, Greenville – Clarion

Qadir Muhammad, Grove City – California University of Pennsylvania

