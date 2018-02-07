Snowy, slow commute following blast of snow

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Drivers can expect a slow commute Wednesday morning and the drive home could be dicey, too.

All major routes and Interstates in the Valley are being impacted by the snowfall.

As of 6:30 a.m., Interstates 680, 80, Route 11, and Interstate 76 were partially snow-covered and speeds were down to an average of about 40 miles per hour, but speeds in some areas could go down to about 20 miles per hour in heavier snow bands.

“Right now they are struggling with visibility. The snow is coming down pretty hard right now. We are also concerned about the coverage on the road building up. Right now, we’ve dropped the speed limit on I-80, 79 and 376 to 45 miles per hour,” said Zack Miles, PennDOT spokesperson.

Lake effect snow showers are expected this afternoon and could impact your drive home.

