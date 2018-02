HARRISBURG, Pa. (WKBN) – The speed limit has been reduced on two major interstates in Pennsylvania.

The speed limit has been reduced to 45 miles per hour on Interstate 80 and Interstate 79.

The reduction on I-80 is from the Ohio line to exit 45 and on I-79 from Interstate 80 in Pennsylvania from the Ohio line to exit 45 from Erie to the West Virginia border.