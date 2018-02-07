Stamp issued in honor of Mr. Rogers

(CNN) – Mister Rogers will soon live in every neighborhood across America, thanks to a stamp issued by the United States Postal Service.

The stamp is set for release on March 23 and will be introduced through a free dedication ceremony at WQED’s Fred Rogers Studio in Pittsburgh, which will be open to the public.

It spotlights the cherished children’s television star along with one of his show’s prominent puppets, King Friday.

“Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood” aired from 1968 until 2001 and rose to prominence for the host’s dedication to well-developed programming for kids. The show taught its audience about kindness, love and compassion, and is credited for helping children deal with tough aspects of their life.

