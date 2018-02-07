Video: Snow totals through early afternoon

The above video has the latest weather update about the mounting snow. Find out how much will fall.

A winter storm will bring the risk for heavy snow and even a little sleet. Snow will be heavy at times. Snow will add up to 4 to 6 inches with up to 7 or 8 in isolated spots.

WHAT TO EXPECT WEDNESDAY:

7 a.m. through 10 a.m.: Heavy snow

10 a.m. through 12 p.m.: Snow tapering off from west to east

12 p.m. through 6 p.m.: Chance for lake effect snow showers

Colder air will fill in Wednesday night and Thursday. Another system will bring more snow Thursday night into Friday, with a fresh coating of several inches possible.

Warmer into the weekend with a chance for a rain or snow shower.

Heavier snow possible late Sunday into Sunday night.

