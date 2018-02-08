Boardman crime activity: Walmart employees say man spied on them in bathroom

Wednesday, Jan. 31

9:20 a.m. – 100 block of Mathews Rd., Danny Slepski, Sr., 55, and Danny Slepski, Jr., 30, each facing several drug charges after a raid of their home. Police uncovered several jars of marijuana, assorted pills, a syringe containing morphine, several pipes and digital scales with marijuana debris and suboxone strips, according to a police report. Police said $1,338 in cash was also found in a Spiderman backpack.

Thursday, Feb. 1

12:29 p.m. – 1300 block of Doral Dr., Walmart employees reported that they confronted a man in the women’s restroom that they believe was spying on them while they were in the stalls. They said the man told them, “I’m sorry. I didn’t know this was the women’s bathroom,” before running away. One of the employees said she recognized the man from an incident two weeks earlier, in which she confronted him after he spied on her. Police found a suspect who matched the description of the man and they are investigating.

5:49 p.m. – 7100 block of Tiffany Blvd., police received a report that a former Marc’s employee made threats on social media about sending people to the store to “pop caps” and threatened to blow up the store with everyone in it. Another employee at Marc’s said the suspect had been fired due to allegations of sexual harassment by several women working there.

Friday, Feb. 2

8:10 p.m. – Market St. and Beechwood Dr., Woody McMullen, Jr., 22, of Austintown, charged with drug abuse and possession of dangerous drugs. Police said McMullen was found with Tramadol pills and cocaine during a traffic stop.

11:51 p.m. – 1300 block of Doral Dr., Jamie Perkins, 43, charged with OVI. Police said Perkins was passed out behind the wheel of a running vehicle in the Walmart parking lot. Police said when he woke up, he appeared confused and smelled like alcohol. When asked how much he had to drink, he told officers, “Too much, I guess,” according to a police report. Police said he had a blood-alcohol content of .167, double the legal limit of .08.

Saturday, Feb. 3

8:23 a.m. – 3900 block of Sunset Blvd., police were called to WKBN after a message containing child pornography was sent to the station’s Facebook page. Police noted that the video showed what appeared to be a 7- or 8-year-old child involved in sexual acts with a man. Police said it appeared to be part of a chain message that was sent out on social media throughout the Youngstown area. A suspect from Alabama was later arrested in relation to the photo.

Sunday, Feb. 4

1:29 a.m. – Eisenhower Dr., Jamar Steverson, 24, arrested and charged with OVI. Police stopped Steverson because an officer noted that the bumper of his car was dragging on the ground. Steverson admitted to drinking but said he believed that he wasn’t intoxicated, according to a police report. Police said he had a blood-alcohol content of .178, above the legal limit of .08.

Monday, Feb. 5

2:37 a.m. – 7600 block of South Ave., Brian Kenney, 22, of Girard, arrested and charged with illegal possession of a firearm in a liquor establishment, using a weapon while intoxicated, felonious assault and disorderly conduct while intoxicated. Police said Kenney, an employee of the Lanai Lounge, was intoxicated after drinking at the bar at the end of his shift. According to a police report, Kenney began wrestling with two people who tried to calm him down. They discovered he had a gun in a holster on his hip.

12:44 p.m. – 7400 block of Glenwood Ave., Francisco Lux-Castro, 23, charged with two counts of endangering children. Police said Lux-Castro left his 2- and 5-year-old children home alone. He told police he had only been gone 20 minutes to pick up prescriptions and food, but police said he was gone longer than that. Police said Lux-Castro is currently being monitored by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Boardman Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Boardman Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.

