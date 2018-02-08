Caliope Popi Corfias Obituary

CAMPBELL, Ohio – Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday morning, February 14, at Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox Church, with Fr. Steve Denas officiating, for Caliope Popi Corfias, 84, who passed away Thursday, February 8.

Popi was born, August 1, 1933 in Kalymnos, Greece, the daughter of George and Maria Mavrou Lampadarios.

She was a member of the church and enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren.

She leaves to cherish her memory her husband, George, whom she married July 2, 1960; her daughter, Irene Miaoulis (husband, Tony Miaoulis); son, Dr. Mike Corfias (wife, Sevasti Corfias); grandchildren, Anthony Miaoulis (wife, Anna), Kalli Hazimihalis (husband, Chris), George Corfias and Misaili Corfias and six sisters.

She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Maria.

The Corfias family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Wasko Funeral Home and will receive family and friends on Tuesday evening, February 13 from 7:30 – 9:30 p.m. at Archangel Michael Greek Church and again on Wednesday morning, February 14 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the church prior to services.

Visit www.waskofamily.com to send Popi’s family condolences.

