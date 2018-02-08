Campbell police trying to identify man who robbed Dollar Tree

The armed robbery happened around 9 a.m. Tuesday

By Published: Updated:
- Police in Campbell are hoping that the community can help them identify a man who robbed the Dollar Tree on McCartney Road. 

If you’re reading this story on the app, click here to view more photos of the robbery.

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – Police in Campbell hope that the community can help them identify a man who robbed the Dollar Tree on McCartney Road.

The armed robbery happened around 9 a.m. Tuesday.

A cashier at the store said a man came up behind her and grabbed her hips saying, “Take me to the office now.” She said the man was carrying a bottle of Windex glass cleaner at the time.

The cashier said he then ordered another employee who was working into the office, and he pulled out a handgun.

The handgun was red, white and blue like the American flag, according to a police report.

The man ran out of the store, west on McCartney Road, after taking money from a safe.

The robber was described as a light-skinned black man wearing all black, about 5’9″ to 5’11” tall. He was wearing a hood over his head, but photos were captured on surveillance video.

Police said after the robbery, officers transporting prisoners spotted a black Chevy Impala driving away from the area at a high rate of speed.

Those with information on the robbery are asked to call the police department at 330-755-1411 and ask for the detective’s office.

Campbell Dollar Tree robber

 

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s