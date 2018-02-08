Christie C. “Chris” Eaton Obituary

KINSMAN, Ohio – Christie C. “Chris” Eaton, age 69 of Kinsman, died Thursday afternoon, February 8, 2018 at St. Joseph Warren Hospital, following a brave battle with lung cancer.

She was born October 1, 1948 in Warren, the daughter of the late Lansing B. and Vivian L. Conner Campbell.

She had been a lifetime Trumbull County resident.

Chris was a 1966 graduate of Lakeview High School. She attended Trumbull Business College and received her bachelors degree from Kent State University.

She was an avid thespian in high school and at Kent State main campus theater, participating in several school plays.

Recently retired, Chris was President and Co-owner of Campbell Carpet in Cortland, having worked in the family business for over 50 years.

Chris was a logophile, loved a good conversation, was witty and loved to laugh and have fun. She was known as a voracious reader and for her love of gourmet cooking and foods. She was an excellent cook and carried on her parents’ tradition of the annual Scottish Hogmanay celebration of food and fellowship. Chris knew all the best stores to buy the best foods and cuts of meat. She was the family’s “Julia Child” and loved ethnic foods and restaurants. She loved to travel, especially to Niagara Falls, Canada and for scuba diving with Garry on the islands of Bimini and Bonaire and the Florida Keys. She dearly loved her cats and always rescued strays; they were her children!

Chris is survived by her soulmate and very best friend for the past ten years, Garry Lee Palette; her sister, Judith C. Dunn; her daughter, Danielle (Dan) Eaton Schoen; one nephew, John (Dawn) Dunn; two nieces, Jacquelyn Liberatore and Rebecca (Stuart) Eloph; her grandchildren, Dylan and Shelby Schoen; one great-niece, Lheda Liberatore; three great-nephews, Johnathan Dunn and Mason and Marshall Eloph and four close and special friends, Kathy Wolfe, Theresa Allison, Sis Dellinger and Diana Palmer.

Besides by her parents, Chris was preceded in death by her aunt, Shirley Conner and a great-niece, Rochelle Liberatore.

The family wishes to thank the doctors and staff at St. Joseph Hospital ICU and fourth floor and Hospice of the Valley for their compassionate and loving care shown to Chris.

A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held at 12:00 Noon, Thursday, February 15, 2018 at Fowler Community Church with Pastor Joel Dickson and Pastor John Talkington officiating.

The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. until the 12:00 Noon service time, Thursday, February 15, 2018 at the church.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Lane Family Funeral Homes, Shafer-Winans Chapel in Cortland. Online condolences may be made to the family and the obituary viewed at www.shaferwinanschapel.com.

Memorial contributions may be made to the memorial fund at Fowler Community Church, P.O. Box 5, Fowler, OH 44418 or to TNR (Trap-Neuter-Release), P.O. Box 2477, Warren, OH 44484.