Disturbing details revealed in kidnapping and murder of Cleveland teen

CLEVELAND (AP and WJW) – Testimony continued Wednesday in the kidnapping and capital murder case of a man accused of abducting, raping and murdering a 14-year-old girl in Cleveland.

Christopher Whitaker, 44, is charged in the death of Alianna DeFreeze, who was last seen heading to school in January 2017.

During testimony Wednesday, WJW Fox reports that graphic pictures from the scene were presented, along with disturbing details of the crime.

Testimony by Cuyahoga County Deputy Medical Examiner Dr. David Dolinak, who performed an autopsy on DeFreeze, revealed her injuries were so numerous and severe that he could not identify which specifically caused her death.

Dolinak testified that DeFreeze’s wounds were consistent with tools found in the house, including a drill, screwdriver and box cutter.

A psychologist hired by defense attorneys claims Whitaker was high on drugs and couldn’t control his impulses. Court records filed Monday show the psychologist diagnosed Whitaker with an addiction to cocaine, alcohol and marijuana. The psychologist says Whitaker’s memory of the alleged crime was impaired.

Prosecutors filed a motion seeking their own psychologist examine Whitaker. A judge has yet to rule on the motion.

Whitaker’s attorneys said earlier in the trial that he has does not contest the charges against him. He faces the death penalty if convicted. Whitaker’s attorneys have indicated that they will focus on sparing his life during the penalty phase of the trial.