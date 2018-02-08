Game of the Week interview: Columbiana’s Ron Moschella

Following a 36-23 win over Jackson-Milton, Columbiana Head Coach Ron Moschella joined Chad Krispinsky to offer his thoughts

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – Columbiana topped Jackson-Milton 36-23 Thursday night in a battle of two local girls’ basketball powerhouses.

Kayla Muslovski led all scorers with 13 points in the win for the Clippers.

After the game, Columbiana Head Coach Ron Moschella joined Chad Krispinsky to offer his thoughts on the win.

Columbiana improves to 20-1 overall on the season. The Clippers conclude the regular season Monday on the road at Struthers. The game will be broadcast as the WKBN Game of the Week LIVE at 7PM.

