Jobs of the future could revolve around drone operation

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Not too long ago, drones were only used in the military. Slowly, over time, drones are becoming a regular part of our lives, providing thousands of jobs across the country and even some in our community.

Aaron Campbell’s wife gave him his first drone four years ago and he immediately saw the potential.

“I could just see this was an upcoming industry,” he said.

Campbell works as the drone operator for Globex Corporation in Canfield, a company that does building inspections. He said remote-controlled drones can do things a person can’t.

Some drones feature cameras, which can record in a number of settings. Some also come with goggles that a person on the ground can use to watch what the drone’s camera is picking up in real-time.

“I can get really close, I can get into areas that I’d never be able to get into by myself without the help of a manlift, scaffolding or ladders,” Campbell said.

He became a certified commercial drone pilot in October of 2016.

Shortly afterward, he started RiverHawk Drones, which is a part-time gig that got him his main job at Globex. RiverHawk offers drone video for things like real estate and agriculture.

“Most of what I do with RiverHawk drones is very simple,” Cambell said. “I will usually set the drone in manual orbit if it is one property and I will orbit around one building.”

Going forward, Campbell said drones could be a part of everyday life.

“Tons and tons of applications. I mean, it’s as every bit of a technology boom as the computers and the cell phones were.”

Whether you fly for fun or professionally, there are many laws surrounding drones.

The first is that drones must be registered with the Federal Aviation Administration. You’ll be given a number, which is equivalent to a license plate, that you must post on your drone.

Register your drone

What NOT to do:

Fly drone beyond your line of sight.

Hover above 400 feet.

Fly near airports or any manned aircraft. The five miles surrounding an airport, in almost all situations, is a no-fly zone.

Fly near people or stadiums.

Act carelessly or recklessly. You could be fined if you endanger people or other aircraft.

Fly anything that weighs more than 55 lbs.

Fly for payment or commercial purposes unless specifically authorized by the FAA.

The FAA recommends taking lessons and having your drone inspected before flying it.

Students at Kent State University have the opportunity to become certified drone pilots in class. They can even minor in the subject.

Tonight at 11, WKBN 27 First News will take you inside one of those classes. The professor, Jason Lorenzon, will tell us why college classes on drones are necessary and what industry he thinks will be most affected by drones in the future.

