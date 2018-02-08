Joyce Georgia Poole Snowden Obituary

MEADVILLE, Pennsylvania – Joyce Georgia Poole Snowden, 89, formerly of Beaver and North Sewickley, passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 8, 2018 in the Wesbury UM Retirement Center in Meadville, Pennsylvania.

She was born September 16, 1928 in Steubenville, Ohio to the late Edgar Alan Poole and Georgianna Ramaley Poole.

She graduated from New Brighton High School in 1946 and married the late Donald L. Snowden in 1948.

She resided in Beaver, Pennsylvania for many years where she was a member of Park United Presbyterian Church there. She also lived in North Sewickley where she attended North Sewickley Presbyterian Church.

She enjoyed dancing, photography, genealogy, reading and travel. She also enjoyed spending winters at her condo in St. Petersburg, Florida.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Donald and by a daughter, Robin Snowden (Mohamed Youssef) and a daughter, Lois Ann, in infancy.

She is survived by her children, Janice (Dennis) Shanafelt of Curwensville, Pennsylvania; Betsy (Mark) Murphy of Saegertown, Pennsylvania and John (Tracie) Snowden of Tampa, Florida; grandchildren, Michael (Colleen) Shanafelt, Daniel (Andrea) Shanafelt, Adam Murphy, Benjamin (Katherine) Murphy, Caitlyn Joyce Murphy, Sharif Youssef, Ian (Yi) Snowden, Lyla “Bella” Snowden and great-grandchildren, Ethan, Madeline, Andrew, Bryce, Chase, Eli and Jack.

Friends will be received from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 12:00 p.m. (Noon) on Monday, February 12 in the Turner Funeral Home, 500 Sixth Street, Ellwood City, with Pastor Nathan Loudon of North Sewickley Presbyterian Church, officiating.

Burial will be in North Sewickley Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Library for the Blind and Physically Handicapped, 4724 Baum Boulevard, Pittsburgh, PA 15213.

You may sign the guestbook or send condolences at www.turnerfh.com.