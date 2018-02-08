Judge sentences man who killed teen in Austintown

Related Coverage Man pleads guilty to 2014 Austintown murder

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A judge sentenced a convicted Austintown murderer to 62 years to life in prison.

Ricki Williams, 22, pleaded guilty to aggravated murder in the 2014 stabbing death of Gina Burger. He also pleaded guilty to other charges, including aggravated burglary, kidnapping and tampering with evidence

Prosecutors say Burger’s body was tossed into a dumpster behind Compass West apartments in Austintown. She was found days later at a landfill near Grove City, Pennsylvania.

Prosecutors say Williams killed Burger after holding her and another woman hostage inside an apartment. They say he forced the other woman to help him put the victim’s body in a portable crib and toss it into a garbage dumpster.

