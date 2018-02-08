Judge sentences man who killed teen in Austintown

Prosecutors said Ricki Williams stabbed 16-year-old Gina Burger and dumped her body in Austintown

By Published: Updated:
Ricki Williams, 22, pleaded guilty to aggravated murder in the 2014 stabbing death of Gina Burger.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A judge sentenced a convicted Austintown murderer to 62 years to life in prison.

Ricki Williams, 22, pleaded guilty to aggravated murder in the 2014 stabbing death of Gina Burger. He also pleaded guilty to other charges, including aggravated burglary, kidnapping and tampering with evidence

Prosecutors say Burger’s body was tossed into a dumpster behind Compass West apartments in Austintown. She was found days later at a landfill near Grove City, Pennsylvania.

Prosecutors say Williams killed Burger after holding her and another woman hostage inside an apartment. They say he forced the other woman to help him put the victim’s body in a portable crib and toss it into a garbage dumpster.

WKBN was in the courtroom for the sentencing and statement from Burger’s adopted mother. Check back here for updates, or watch WKBN 27 First News at 5 and 6 p.m. 

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s