Lillian Babinka Obituary

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania – Lillian Babinka, a former longtime resident of Parkdale Avenue and more recently of The Ridgewood at the Shenango Valley, both in Hermitage, passed away at 9:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 8, 2018, in the transitional care unit of Sharon Regional Medical Center, after a brief illness. She was 95.

Mrs. Babinka was born December 1, 1922, in Farrell, a daughter of the late Zigmond and Bertha (Bogdan) Nemeth.

She was a 1940 alumna of Farrell High School and attended Edinboro College.

Lillian retired as a supervisor in 1984 from the Pennsylvania Department of Welfare in Hermitage, where she was employed for more than 15 years. She also worked at the former General American Transportation Corporation (GATX) during World War II.

Lillian was a member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Hermitage and enjoyed knitting and card playing.

Her husband, Michael Babinka, Jr., whom she married August 3, 1940, passed away May 30, 2001.

She is survived by a daughter, Judith Mineo and her husband, Anthony of Sharon; a son, Michael D. “Mickey” Babinka and his companion, Jane Kelly of Brandon, Florida; three grandchildren, Anthony J. Mineo and his wife, Jennifer of Chardon, Ohio, Leah McMahon and her husband, Shamus of Valley City, Ohio and Noah Mineo and his wife, Zimmin and six great-grandchildren, Michael and Max Mineo, Meara and Maisie McMahon and Lillie and Marco Mineo.

Besides her parents and husband, Lillian was preceded in death by two sisters, Julia Kaliney and Bertha Nemeth.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 3325 Morefield Road, Hermitage, Pennsylvania 16148.

Calling hours will be from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 13, 2018, in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Incherm., 1090 East State Street, Sharon.

Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, February 14, 2018, in Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Hermitage, with Rev. Gary Nelson, pastor, officiating.

Interment will be at Holy Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in Hermitage.